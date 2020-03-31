Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Kathleen (Kaye):

Died suddenly but peacefully on 29 March 2020, at Malvina Major Hospital (formerly of Kapiti Village). Dearly loved partner of Don Roberts, and loved wife of the late Neil Kenward. Loved Mum of Sue and Allan, Marie and Michael, and Michael Kenward (Australia). Loved Nana of Ashley and Bridget, Erin and Tim, Michelle and Stephen, Aimee, Tyler and Toby, and beloved Nana Kaye to Isla, Cullen and Zoe, Cassidy and Isabelle; and Emerson. Loved sister of Mac and Sue Rivers and mother-in-law of Kerry Kenward.

Sadly, we can't farewell Mum as we would like to now, but a memorial service will be held when circumstances permit.

Our grateful thanks to the team at Malvina Major and to Dr Linda Mellor and Dr Sandra Bennett for their wonderful care of Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mum's memory would be welcomed to Diabetes NZ Wellington Inc., PO Box 3304, Wellington 6140. Messages to the Kenward family may be left in Kaye's tribute book at







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020

