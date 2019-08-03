HOLDAWAY,
Kathleen Mary:
On 31 July 2019 surrounded by love, aged 81. Beloved wife of Roger; loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Robyn, Karen & Andrew and of Simon; Adored Grandma of Mark, Dean, Carmen, Amelia, Brayden, Lachlan and Mackenzie. Sister to Doreen, David, FrancEs and the late Dick, Bill and Ann. The family wish to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Kenepuru Hospital for their care of Kathleen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Holdaway family' may be left on Kathleen's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 29 Parata Street, Waikanae on Tuesday 6 August 2019, at 11am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019