HICKSON, Kathleen Mary

(nee Harden):

On July 24, 2020 at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill (NZPO). Loved mother of William (Little Bill (deceased), Robert (deceased), Peter and Patricia. Mother-in-law of Judith, Josie and the late Betsy. Grandmother to John, Daniel and Anne-Marie, William and Christine, and Rachel. Great-grandmother of Daylon, Caitlyn, Emily, Zacchary, Asher and Promise. Daughter of the late Norma and Cecil Harden. An acute mind to the last, kind and generous to all. The family would like to convey their sincere gratitude to the management and staff of the Parkwood Trust for the care and support provided to Kath and Bill over more than 20 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the child Cancer Foundation, PO Box 7062, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the Hickson family, 15A Tawa Terrace, Tawa, Wellington 5028.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844





