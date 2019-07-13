Kathleen HICKS

Death Notice

HICKS, Kathleen Ruth:
Peacefully at home, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Hicks. Much loved mother of Beverley, Elizabeth, and Gillian. Loved grandmother of Rochelle, Lance, Brandon; Bodene, Danielle, Kadyn; Hazel, Ellen, and Noah. Messages may be left in Kathleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. A funeral service will be held at Newlands Baptist Church, Horokiwi Road, Newlands, on Friday 19th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019
