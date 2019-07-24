Kathleen GLASSPOLE

Death Notice

GLASSPOLE,
Kathleen Jean (Jean):
6 June 1917 – 22 July 2019
Died peacefully in her sleep at Cornwall Rest Home, Masterton, in her 103rd year. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Miriam and the late William (Bill) Broad (Masterton), Donald & Sandrea (Caboolture, Queensland), Stephen & Yvonne (Napier). Dearly loved Gran to Melanie (Perth), John (Sydney), Nicholas (Auckland), Matthew (Townsville), Lisa, and Vanessa (Caboolture), Kieran (Bali), Leigh (Collingwood), Kelly (Napier), & great-grandmother to 14 and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Jean will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 26th July commencing at 1.30pm, thereafter a private Family Cremation. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday evening at 5.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2019
