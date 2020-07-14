Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen FOWLER. View Sign Death Notice



(Kath) (nee Pinfold):

of Pukerua Bay. Passed away at Wellington Hospital on Thursday 9 July 2020, surrounded by loving family, after a short illness, age 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Fowler, cherished mum to Glen (dec), Laraine (dec), Richelle and Kylie. Loving mother-in-law to Linda, Simon, Graham and Charlie. Treasured "Grammar" to Rex and Carys, Logan and Riley, Ashlee and Bradlee, and Kennan, Aden, Devon and Ciera. Beloved little sister to Tom (dec), Shirley (dec) and Pat (dec). Much loved aunty to Michael, Lee and Sally (dec), and Pam and Sandy. Great-aunty Kath to her many grand nephews and niece. Cherished friend to many in Pukerua Bay. In lieu of flowers donations to Pukerua Bay RSA, 5 Wairaka Road, Pukerua Bay 5026 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Kath is at the Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, all are welcome to visit and pay their respects between 2-4pm on Wednesday 15 July 2020. Messages to the family may be left in Kath's tributes page at









