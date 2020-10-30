Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen FLETCHER. View Sign Death Notice



(Kath) (nee McLean):

Kath passed peacefully on Friday 23 October 2020, at Levin, just a month after celebrating her 95th birthday with her family. Visiting the late Murray (her husband of 63 years) at the Avenue Cemetery, we drove through Foxton, Shannon and by the old farms at Kimberley and C.D. Farm Roads. Kath was a better than good golfer, a dedicated gardener and one half of a successful farming partnership. Always putting us first she supported us in all that we tried. Kath will always be in our hearts and missed by Judy and Jeremy, Heather and Ruth; her granddaughter Tania, and Ed; her great-grandsons Isaac and Noah; and Kate and Ed. Our thanks to the staff at Madison, to her good friend Jo and to Mum's friends and family for all their support, especially in these last months. A private celebration of Kath's life was held on Tuesday 27 October 2020.







