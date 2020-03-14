DUNLOP,
Kathleen Marjorie (Kate):
Born 27 March 1922 and died at Winara Care Home on 11 March 2020, 16 days before her 98th birthday. Loved and loving Mum and mum-in-law of Jenny-Mary & Mike Allan, and Jude & Don Marshall. Much loved Gran of Tamara, Nicholas (dec), Chas and Lucy, and Cindy. Adored Granny-Kate to Kelsey, Isaac and Charlize. Dear friend to many. Special "Gran" to Wendy and family. At Kate's request, a private committal has been held. Heartfelt thanks to the beautiful caring souls at Winara who have graciously tended to Mum over her last years, especially Kylie and Karen. Messages for "The Dunlop Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020