DEAR,
Kathleen Constance Turner
(nee Murray):
Dearly loved wife of Ray Huddart-Jones and formerly Ashley Dear (d). Much loved mum of Linda and Ken; and Sandra. Loved granny of Hannah, Catriona, David, Dustin (d), Carla, Ben, Anna, Holly, Christian (d), Livy; and her six great-grandchildren. Much loved by all her family and friends. Messages and tributes to 'the Dear family' may be placed online in Kathleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020