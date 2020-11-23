Kathleen DEAR

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Cockburn Street Chapel
cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road
Kilbirnie
Death Notice

DEAR,
Kathleen Constance Turner
(nee Murray):
Dearly loved wife of Ray Huddart-Jones and formerly Ashley Dear (d). Much loved mum of Linda and Ken; and Sandra. Loved granny of Hannah, Catriona, David, Dustin (d), Carla, Ben, Anna, Holly, Christian (d), Livy; and her six great-grandchildren. Much loved by all her family and friends. Messages and tributes to 'the Dear family' may be placed online in Kathleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020
