ANSTEY,
Kathleen Mary Adelaide:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10 October 2019, in her 103rd year. Much loved wife of the late Ronald Stanley, and loved mother of Tim, and Debbie & Pat, and the late David and Cherie Bull. Loved grandmother of Kim, Miles, Jason, Adam, Joanna, Caroline, Matthew, and Nicholas, and by all her great and great-great-grandchildren, also sister of Tony and Edith. A private gathering to celebrate Kathleen's long life was held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery.
