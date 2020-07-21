ANGELL, Kathleen Hilda:
Peacefully at Aroha Care Centre on 16 July, aged 98. Loved wife of the late Noel. Loved and respected mother of Prue and Peter, Richard and Lynn, Paul and Wilhelmina. Loved Nana to her grandchildren, Saarah, Caleb, Nathan, Sam, Josh, Hannah and Richelle, and to her great-grandchildren, Alex, Summer, Jack, Bella, Charlotte, Harry, George, Oliver, Ava, Amelia, Milan and Finn. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and carers at Aroha who took care of Kathleen over the past year. A Service for Kathleen will be held at Christ Church, 73 Eastern Hutt Road, Taita, on Thursday, July 23rd, at 11.00am. Flowers welcome.
Published in Dominion Post from July 21 to July 22, 2020