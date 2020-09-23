THIAGALINGAM,
Dr Kathiravelu:
Aged 87 years, died peacefully on 21 September 2020. Devoted husband of Buvanes for 55 years. Beloved father of Aravinda, Nalayini, and Jeyanthi. Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Emma, Oliver, Marissa, Arjuna, and Sajan. Beloved brother-in-law of Siva Sivacolunthu. Thank you to the doctors and staff from Wellington and Hamilton Cardiology, with your help, he lived a fuller life. A special thanks to the Kenepuru Hospital staff for your care in his final days. A funeral service will be held at the Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday 24 September 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2020