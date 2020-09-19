Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine SERJEANTSON-ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. St. Barnabas church Roseneath View Map Death Notice



Katherine:

In disbelief and with unimaginable pain, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Katherine Robertson Serjeantson. She was 20 years old, excited to start a job, and beginning to train in social work at Whitireia so she could support those who also struggled to get help overcoming mental illness. Katherine showed so much kindness, wisdom and compassion to others that she was unable to show herself. But we saw her gifts clearly: clever, witty, tenacious, principled, kind to animals, and athletic despite not liking sports. As a child, one of our greatest joys was watching her laugh and thrive in the love of her Canadian family during many holidays at the cottage. Katherine is survived, forever loved, missed and remembered by her parents, Karen and Kevin, sis Meaghan, her Canadian and NZ family and friends. Please join us to celebrate Katherine's life on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1.00pm, at the St. Barnabas church in Roseneath. In light of Katherine's battle with depression, anxiety and an eating disorder and the grief left in its wake, we request any donations be made to EDANZ



