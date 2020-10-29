Katherine DRYSDALE

Passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. Loved wife of Edward (Ted). Loved mother of Graeme, Malcolm, Pamela (deceased), Gavin, Alex and Barbara, and Judith. Loving grandmother of Andrew, and Lauren, Michelle, Mathew and Rachel, Hana, Dylan, Emma, and Crystal. Loved sister of Henry, Ethel and Jessie. A service to celebrate Katherine's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Saturday 31 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes or messages for the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Drysdale Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2020
