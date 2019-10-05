HERMAN, Katharine June:
Kath went to join her late beloved husband Eric on 30th September 2019. Loved sister of John Hyndman and the late Beth Geddes. Much loved aunt and great-aunt of Anne and Lisa Henderson who will miss her greatly. Kath was loved and valued by the Hyndman, Standeven, Thompson and Keating families. Kath loved her life at Malvina Major Village. The family appreciate the wonderful care given to her by the staff and the friendships she enjoyed with the other residents. As Kath wished, a private family service and cremation have been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019