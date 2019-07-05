HOHIPUHA,
Katarina Te Irikau:
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully at the whanau homestead on 2 July 2019. Dearly loved and cherished mum of Raymond and mum-in-law to Geane. Adored nanny and Kuikui of Kahanui, Maikara, Diezel, Cooper and Myles. Sister of the late Pitiera Kahanui, Hohipuha Karenui, Te Ringa Hapai, Meretini Hokako, Turi Iwi, Tamangarangi and Rupene Teretiu. Dearly loved Aunty Babe of Rota, Ella, Kahu, Cab, Brenda, Rueben, Chrissy and whanau.
We will miss you
Katarina will lie in state at Raukawa Marae, today, from 11.00am. Service at Rangiatea Church, Saturday 6 July, at 1.00pm, followed by hakari at Raukawa Marae.
Published in Dominion Post on July 5, 2019