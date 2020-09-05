Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kashiben PATEL. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home 142 Karori Rd Wellington , Wellington 044765292 Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Death Notice



On 3 September 2020 peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Chhanabhai Bava Patel. Daughter of late Govind Bhai, Uki Ben. Loved Ba of Dhiraj, Lalita, Ramesh, and Dinesh. Loved mother-in-law of Jasoda, Navnit, Sudha, Vanita. Loved sister of Dhani Ben, Amba Ben, Khusal Bhai, Laxmi Ben and the late Rachhod Bhai. Masi of Daya Bhai & Usha Bhen. Loved grandmother of Deven & Carolyn, Haylesh & Irene, Preetesh & Catherine, Kavita & Prashil, Rupeeka & Prabash, Roshika, Raynesh, and Retesh & Bhavini. Great-Grandmother of Ahri, Khelan, Kiara, Stella, Eliza, Oscar, Siyara, Kayavi. Special thanks to Access Community Health (Trish), Wellington Hospital and the staff of Kenepuru Hospital for their care of Kashi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this funeral will be privately held with a capacity of 100 people by invite only. The service will be held on Monday 7 September 2020 at 11.00am. Visiting hours at the house are Saturday between 4.00pm and 8.00pm, Sunday between 2.00pm and 7.00pm, Tuesday between 4.00pm and 7.00pm. Live streaming is available via

You will be dearly missed by all, forever in our hearts.

Rest in peace.



Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.







PATEL, Kashiben:On 3 September 2020 peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Chhanabhai Bava Patel. Daughter of late Govind Bhai, Uki Ben. Loved Ba of Dhiraj, Lalita, Ramesh, and Dinesh. Loved mother-in-law of Jasoda, Navnit, Sudha, Vanita. Loved sister of Dhani Ben, Amba Ben, Khusal Bhai, Laxmi Ben and the late Rachhod Bhai. Masi of Daya Bhai & Usha Bhen. Loved grandmother of Deven & Carolyn, Haylesh & Irene, Preetesh & Catherine, Kavita & Prashil, Rupeeka & Prabash, Roshika, Raynesh, and Retesh & Bhavini. Great-Grandmother of Ahri, Khelan, Kiara, Stella, Eliza, Oscar, Siyara, Kayavi. Special thanks to Access Community Health (Trish), Wellington Hospital and the staff of Kenepuru Hospital for their care of Kashi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this funeral will be privately held with a capacity of 100 people by invite only. The service will be held on Monday 7 September 2020 at 11.00am. Visiting hours at the house are Saturday between 4.00pm and 8.00pm, Sunday between 2.00pm and 7.00pm, Tuesday between 4.00pm and 7.00pm. Live streaming is available via www.tributes.co.nz You will be dearly missed by all, forever in our hearts.Rest in peace.Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers