SCOTT-HOWMAN,
Karen Thanh Mai:
Passed away, in Wellington, on 12 August 2019. Beloved mother to Zack and Coco, treasured daughter of Rosemary Scott and the late Khanh Nguyen, and dearly loved sister of Tony Nguyen. Respected and loved by all who worked with her, trained with her, and studied with her. She leaves a hole in all of our lives that cannot be filled. A private service will be held to honour Karen's life. Messages for the Scott-Howman, Scott and Nguyen families, to Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 16, 2019