Karen SCOTT-HOWMAN

Guest Book
  • "The world is a little more empty this week with the loss of..."
    - Mish McCormack
  • "So incredibly sad and our hearts go out to the family. A..."
    - Tracey Turner
  • "I am incredibly saddened by your loss and all the emotions..."
    - Anita, Steve and Jade Harrison
  • "Karen, I always admired you for your candidness and..."
    - Vanessa Flood
  • "Dearest Karen, You were a shining light who gave so much..."
    - Carolyn Shields
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

SCOTT-HOWMAN,
Karen Thanh Mai:
Passed away, in Wellington, on 12 August 2019. Beloved mother to Zack and Coco, treasured daughter of Rosemary Scott and the late Khanh Nguyen, and dearly loved sister of Tony Nguyen. Respected and loved by all who worked with her, trained with her, and studied with her. She leaves a hole in all of our lives that cannot be filled. A private service will be held to honour Karen's life. Messages for the Scott-Howman, Scott and Nguyen families, to Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.