OWEN, Karen Georgina:

It is with great sadness that Karen passed away unexpectedly at home on November 2, 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Hayley and Peter, Natalie and Ben, and Kimberley and Josh. Adored Nana of Hunter, Charlie, Arden, and William. Loved daughter of the late Alexander and Agnes Williams, loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Anne, and Kevin and Anne and aunty. Loved, daughter-in-law of Marlene and the late Ken, and sister-in-law of Maxwell. Messages may be addressed to the Owen family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch on Tuesday, November 17, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.





