Sarah Piripi (Bub):
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Blenheim surrounded by her loving whanau. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cappy. Much loved Mum of Marilyn, Joy, April (deceased), Raewyn, Sheree, Jo Ann, and Alec (deceased). A much loved Nan to her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Aberleigh Village. Messages may be sent to PO Box 34, Spring Creek 7244. A service for Bub will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Howick Road, Blenheim, at 11.00am, on Friday, August 7, followed by interment at the Maori Island Urupa.

