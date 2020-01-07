CORBETT, Kara-Lee:
On Wednesday 1st January 2020, peacefully at Woburn Masonic Care Home, surrounded by loving family, in her 51st year. Dearly loved mother of James Simmiss, Peter Simmiss, Michelle Simmiss, Melissa Simmiss. Loved daughter of Patricia and the late Michael Corbett. Dearly loved sister of Laurinda, Darryn, Barry and Vanessa. Loved Aunty of Ricky. A Celebration of Kara-Lee will be held at the Petone Working mans club, Anzac room, Wednesday 8th January, 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020