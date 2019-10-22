THIRUCHELVAM,
Kanaganayagam (Thiru):
Passed on to be with God, at Te Hopai Resthome surrounded by family on Sunday, 20 October 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband to the late Rajes. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ajayan, Mohana and Chris, Ramani and Tom. Apu to Alicia, Joshua, and Matthew. A funeral service for Thiru will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, cnr Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Thursday, 24 October commencing at 1.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019