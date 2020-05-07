HAEREWA, Kaleb:
On 5th May 2020, after a courageous battle, aged 15 years. Dearly loved son of Kylie & Kane; brother and mate of Noah and Eli; Grandson of Faye & Reihana and Kathy & Barry. Kaleb will be missed and remembered as an intelligent, kind, caring, artistic all-round cool kid and loved by all who knew him. Special thanks to the community organisations, Dr's, nurses and friends who have cared for Kaleb over the past 3 years. Words simply cannot express our gratitude to you.
'Ahakoa he iti he pounamu'
Although your time with us was short lived, it has been our greatest treasure.
In lieu of flowers donations in Kaleb's memory to the Child Cancer Foundation at www.childcancer.org.nz would be appreciated. A private family service will be held for Kaleb, so please send messages c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Alternately, you are invited to leave tributes and watch the live streamed service via Kaleb's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020