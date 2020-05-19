BURAK, Juzefa (Zuta, Judy)
(nee Kaminska):
Aged 84. World War II labour camp survivor, passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th May 2020. Loving and entirely dedicated wife of Tadak, sister to Stefa, mother to Basia, Krysia, Irena, Henia and Edzio, adored Nana and great-Grandnana.
We love and miss you
so much.
Mum's family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful carers and nurses at Greenwich Gardens Village Rest Home. A service for Mum will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, on Thursday 21st May at 1.00pm. The service can be viewed live, to receive the link please email
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020