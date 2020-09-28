NEEMIA, Justin Noel:
On 27th September 2020, aged 47, at home with his family after a long battle with cancer. Adored husband of Amanda, and devoted father of Bailey, Aryn and Kaylan. Treasured son of Noel, and Miriam, and stepson of Colleen, and John. Favourite brother of Daniel, Lisa, Drew and Carly, special uncle of Hazel and Penelope. A celebration of Justin's life will be held on Wednesday 30th September, from 11.00am, at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Masterton. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2020