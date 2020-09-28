Justin NEEMIA

  • "To Noel and Colleen and extended family, so sorry to hear..."
  • "Worked with Justin at Whitcoulls and Noel Leeming over 25..."
  • "NEEMIA, Justin: Loved son-in-law of Joy and Vicki...."
    - Justin NEEMIA
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Village Chapel
4-6 High Street
Masterton
Death Notice

NEEMIA, Justin Noel:
On 27th September 2020, aged 47, at home with his family after a long battle with cancer. Adored husband of Amanda, and devoted father of Bailey, Aryn and Kaylan. Treasured son of Noel, and Miriam, and stepson of Colleen, and John. Favourite brother of Daniel, Lisa, Drew and Carly, special uncle of Hazel and Penelope. A celebration of Justin's life will be held on Wednesday 30th September, from 11.00am, at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Masterton. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2020
