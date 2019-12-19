EMERSON,
Justin Scott: MNZM
Sadly taken away from us on 23 November 2019 at 53 years young. Much devoted husband and soulmate of Campbell for 18 years. Loving brother of Greg and Rebecca. Adored and treasured uncle of Caden. He will be deeply missed by his family and dear friends. His legacy of outstanding service to country and his contribution to the legal profession will be enduring and cherished. A beautiful private service was held to celebrate Justin's life on 29 November 2019.
He has truly shown us that
"It is not the length of life, but the depth of life that matters".
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 19, 2019