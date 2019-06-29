STEWART, June Yvonne:
On Thursday, 27th June 2019. Peacefully at Heretaunga Home, aged 85 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Tony and Jacquie, Kerry & Chris, and Loata. Grandmother to Lynda, Steve, Amy, Paul, James, Anna, Karla, Josh, Great-Grandmother to Keaton, Caleb, and Oliver. Much loved sister-in-law of Shona and the late Norman, and Aunty to Linda and Claire. Dearly loved by her extended family. Messages to "the Stewart family" may be left in June's tribute book at or posted to c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with June's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019