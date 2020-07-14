ROBERTSON, June Shirley:
Passed away on Saturday 11 July, aged 84 years. Dearly loved sister of Brian and the late Graeme. Aunt to Ana, Ben, David, Janeen and Wendy. Great-aunt to Adin, Ashley, Sam and Sophie. Messages to the Robertson family may be sent C/o PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242 or left in June's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A gathering of family and close friends to celebrate June's life will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 16 July 2020 at the Karori Small Crematorium Chapel, Karori Cemetery, 76 Old Karori Road, Karori.
Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020