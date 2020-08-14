PASSMORE, June Marie:
On August 12, 2020 peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis. Loving and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette & Ian, Jenny & Brendon, David & Cherylynn, Anthony & Hanim. Cherished Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Elva and Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Church to the local St Vincent de Paul Society. Special thanks to the staff at Fergusson for their tender care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, today, Friday August 14, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Passmore family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2020