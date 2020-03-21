McINTOSH, June Ursula:
Sadly passed away on March 17, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Hastings; aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Fay, Rick, and Phillipa Julian. The last of the 10 Dann siblings; the late Else, Colin, Margaret, Charlie, Brownie, Jess, Malc, Nan and Allan. Loved by all her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff in the Mary Doyle serviced apartments, and to Dr K J Patel; who all cared for June in the last 2 years. A private family service for June will be held. There will be celebrations of June's life in Hastings and Christchurch at a later date. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Julian Family" c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020