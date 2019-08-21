June LOGAN

LOGAN, June Valerie:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Saturday, 17th August 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Iain, loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Yvonne, Sonia and Shane, Hamish and Lil, loved Nana of Anthony and Anneke, Michael and Zoe, Marika and Oscar; Kate, Chris, Thomas and great-Nana of Phoenix and Knox. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for June at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 22nd August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

