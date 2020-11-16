LAFFAN, June Marian:
(Former librarian of Viard College, Porirua). Peacefully at Kemp Home and Hospital on Sunday 15 November 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, Ronene and Ian. Loved sister-in-law of Elaine Garbett. Special thanks to the staff at Kemp Home for their care of June for the past 11 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A gathering to farewell June will be held at The Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua on Wednesday 18 November, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages to "The Family of June Laffan" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020