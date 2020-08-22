KOERS, June Agnes Irene

(nee Aldridge):

Jennifer and Kelvin, Karen and Dick and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them during their recent loss of June – a much loved mother, mother-in-law Grandma and great-Grandma. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes and the presence of those at the service. A special thanks to Dr Rachel Kopicki and the wonderful staff at Carter Court for their care of June; to Rev Maggie Smith for her gentle guidance and comforting words; and to those who travelled to be with us at this time. We are comforted in the knowledge that June has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. – Thank you, one and all.



