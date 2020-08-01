KOERS, June Agnes Irene
(née Aldridge):
Of Carterton. (Formerly of Milford Haven, Wales). On 30th July 2020 peacefully at Carter Court. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trino. Loved Mum of Jennifer and Kelvin Wilton (Australia), Karen and Dick Koers (Carterton). Loved Grandma of Kurt and Kylie, Jordan and Jarrod, Thomas and Sofie. Loved Great-Grandma of Lachlan and Harrison. Loved twin sister of Des, and sister-in-law of Jean (England), and Barbara (Upper Hutt). Loved by her extended family. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to the Koers family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020