KELLY, June Margot
(nee Campbell):
On July 6, 2019, aged 94 years, peacefully in Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt. Loved wife of the late Dennis . Mother and mother-in-law of Denise & Richard, and Lee & the late Charles. Grandmother of James & Inger, Christopher & Tracey, Kate & Rick, and Joseph & Laura. Great- grandmother of Esther, James, Sophia, Billie, Teddy, Maggie and Oscar. Loved too by Fleur, Kaiana and Harper. The family would like to thank the staff of Fergusson Rest Home for their care and support of June. Following June's wishes, a private service has been held before her cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019