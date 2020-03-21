JARDEN,
June Lillian (nee Potter):
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Lloyd William Jarden. Dearly loved mother of Janice and Lawrence, and mother-in-law of Garry and Helen. Loved Nana of Mark, Anna, Nathen and Carley. The family thank all the staff at Charles Fleming for their love and care over many years. In accordance with June's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020