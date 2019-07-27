JACKSON,
June Te Raumange:
Kua wahangu te ruruhi i te ata nei. Ko a ia te mareikura o nga whanau Karena o Te Atiawa, me Te Kahui-Coffey o Taranaki Iwi ki Te Upoko o te Ika. June passed away in the early hours of 26 July 2019. Very much-loved wife of the late Sam Jackson. Mother of Sharon and Peter. Nana/Nanu of Jason, Kelly, Sheena, Ben, Ellen and Tony. Nan-nan to Shawni, Lachlan, Kayos, Dante and Violet. Messages to 'the Jackson family' may be left in June's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Due to travel complications Aunty June will be taken to Pipitea Marae, Thorndon Quay, Wellington on Tuesday afternoon between 2.30-3.00pm and the service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am at the above Marae.
Moe mai ra e kui.
Published in Dominion Post from July 27 to July 30, 2019