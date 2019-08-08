FORMOSA,
June Marie (nee Pohl):
On 5th August 2019, aged 91 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Josey & Joe Fiu. Snake Nana of Angela, Suzanne, Julie, David and Ema. Great Snake Nana of Jessica, Benjamin, Tavita, Toni, Michelle, Ashleigh, Matthew, Joshua, Monique, Jayme, Aidan, Nathan, Maya and Jonah. Great-great Snake Nana of Bentley, Joe, Alex, David, Layla and Azaria. Special thanks to Deidre (Nurse Maude), and the staff of Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Formosa family' may be left in June's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. June's funeral will be celebrated at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, cnr Hobart St and Miramar Ave, Miramar, on Friday 9th August, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2019