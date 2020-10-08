FISHER, June Rosalene:
June passed peacefully 6th October 2020, aged 97 years young. Beloved only child of the late Frank and Ivy Church. Loved and loving wife of the late Jim. Much loved Mum of Ross and Kathy, Rosalee (dec) and Mike and Karen. Precious Gran of Nicci and Manny, and Alice, Marie, Sammy and Matthew. Special thanks to Dr Williams for his care of June and to the Nurses and Carers at Cantabria and Fergusson Home.
"June touched a lot of lives, we will miss her, but never forget her"
An Ash Interment Service will be held at the RSA Section, Rotorua Cemetery, Sala Street, on Saturday 10th October 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2020