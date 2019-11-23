DOPSON, June
(Beryl Eunice Kura)
(nee Heberley):
Passed away peacefully at age 96 years on 15 November 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mother of Denise, and Nana of Karen, Michelle and their families. Cherished Aunt to Dennis and Brian, and great-Aunt to Susan and Donna (Aust). A special friend and adopted Nana to all those she met in her lifes journey. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at a Somervale Rest Home. In accordance with June and the family wishes a private service has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019