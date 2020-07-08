June DAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June DAWSON.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

DAWSON, June Patricia:
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Friday 3 July 2020, aged 90 years. Treasured Mum of Anne and son-in-law Martin; Therese; and Michelle (dec). Loved Grandma of Ben, Emma, Josh, Jack, Nathan, and Great-Grandma of Olivia, and Mia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Christine Taylor. Loved Aunty of Deborah, Bridget, Vanessa and their families. Donations in lieu of flowers to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Saturday 11 July, commencing at 11.30am. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The family of June Dawson" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.