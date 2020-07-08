DAWSON, June Patricia:
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Friday 3 July 2020, aged 90 years. Treasured Mum of Anne and son-in-law Martin; Therese; and Michelle (dec). Loved Grandma of Ben, Emma, Josh, Jack, Nathan, and Great-Grandma of Olivia, and Mia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Christine Taylor. Loved Aunty of Deborah, Bridget, Vanessa and their families. Donations in lieu of flowers to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Saturday 11 July, commencing at 11.30am. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The family of June Dawson" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020