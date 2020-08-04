CHAMBERS, June Noeline
(née Robertson)
(formerly Malcon):
Passed away 28th July 2020 in her own home at Summerset Village Aotea. Beloved wife of the late Paul, precious mother of Neville, Shirley and Pauline, and dearest mother-in-law of Ken and Andrew. Adored nana of her eight grandchildren and very special GG to her 16 great-grandchildren. As per her wish a beautiful private service has already been held. We would like to thank all those involved with the care and support given to mum this year, as well as her dear friends, whom she cherished.
Mum we love you and will miss you immensely.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 4, 2020