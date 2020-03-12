BORROWS,
June Rose (nee Stead):
With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved mother in Hamilton, surrounded by her family on Monday 9th March 2020, aged 85. Originally from Onehunga, Auckland, she was a long time teacher and resident of Wainuiomata. Heartfelt thanks for the many kindnesses and much love shown by all the care staff at Hilda Ross. A life celebration is to be held on Saturday 14th March, at 2.30pm, at the Avalon Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Any messages, flowers or donations (Save the Children), please email [email protected] for address. Much love, her kids Jeanine, Stephen, Alan and Liz.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2020