RAVEN, Juliet Huriana:
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunty, cousin, friend and heroine. Juliet died peacefully with her son and daughter present on Sunday 21 July 2019. She lies in state at Takapuwahia Marae, Porirua. Messages to the family may be left in Juliet's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Juliet will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at 2pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019