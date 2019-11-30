BORLAND, Juliet Mary:
Died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on 26 November 2019. Loving Mum and Mom-in-law of Lorraine, Michael, and Kerry. Nonny to her precious grandchildren Teri, Cara, Grant, Tamerin, and Blake, and great-grandchildren Jakob, Elise, Breanna, Harry, Grace, Julia, Isobel, Alexandra, and Rosalie. Juliet's family are so grateful to Longview Home and to the staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital for their compassion and care for Juliet during her time with them. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ward 5 staff would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Borland family' may be left in Juliet's tribute book at or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Juliet's life is being held at Longview Home, 14 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa, on Monday 2 December at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019