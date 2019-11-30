Juliet BORLAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliet BORLAND.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Longview Home
14 Sunrise Boulevard
Tawa
View Map
Death Notice

BORLAND, Juliet Mary:
Died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on 26 November 2019. Loving Mum and Mom-in-law of Lorraine, Michael, and Kerry. Nonny to her precious grandchildren Teri, Cara, Grant, Tamerin, and Blake, and great-grandchildren Jakob, Elise, Breanna, Harry, Grace, Julia, Isobel, Alexandra, and Rosalie. Juliet's family are so grateful to Longview Home and to the staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital for their compassion and care for Juliet during her time with them. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ward 5 staff would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Borland family' may be left in Juliet's tribute book at or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Juliet's life is being held at Longview Home, 14 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa, on Monday 2 December at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.