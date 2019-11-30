Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliet BORLAND. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Longview Home 14 Sunrise Boulevard Tawa View Map Death Notice



Died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on 26 November 2019. Loving Mum and Mom-in-law of Lorraine, Michael, and Kerry. Nonny to her precious grandchildren Teri, Cara, Grant, Tamerin, and Blake, and great-grandchildren Jakob, Elise, Breanna, Harry, Grace, Julia, Isobel, Alexandra, and Rosalie. Juliet's family are so grateful to Longview Home and to the staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital for their compassion and care for Juliet during her time with them. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ward 5 staff would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Borland family' may be left in Juliet's tribute book at or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Juliet's life is being held at Longview Home, 14 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa, on Monday 2 December at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.







BORLAND, Juliet Mary:Died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on 26 November 2019. Loving Mum and Mom-in-law of Lorraine, Michael, and Kerry. Nonny to her precious grandchildren Teri, Cara, Grant, Tamerin, and Blake, and great-grandchildren Jakob, Elise, Breanna, Harry, Grace, Julia, Isobel, Alexandra, and Rosalie. Juliet's family are so grateful to Longview Home and to the staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital for their compassion and care for Juliet during her time with them. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ward 5 staff would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Borland family' may be left in Juliet's tribute book at or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A celebration of Juliet's life is being held at Longview Home, 14 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa, on Monday 2 December at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers