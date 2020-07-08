SPURDLE, Julie Anne
(JP Ret) (nee Edwards):
Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Sunday 5 July 2020, aged 81.
Rest In Peace.
Dearly loved wife of the late Lance. Much loved Mum of Kerri Boyle, treasured Grandma of Ben, Katie, and Hamish.
She will be sadly missed
by many.
Friends are invited to join Julie's family in celebrating mass at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday 10th July 2020, at 1.30pm and livestreamed at www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020