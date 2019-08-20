JOHNSTON,
Julie Anne (nee Ede):
Aged 61. Passed on 18th August 2019 peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving partner of Richard, most precious mother, and mother-in-law, of Stacey and Ben, Chantelle and Kim, Tony and Rebekah, Luke and Ming, and Abbey. Loving nana of Jack, Alex, Sasha, Tama, Marco and Lauren. And the many others that she lovingly embraced throughout her life. A celebration of Julie's life will be held in St Peter and Paul's Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 22 August, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019