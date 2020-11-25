HUNT, Julie:
Died suddenly at home on Friday 20th November 2020, aged 61. Dearly loved wife of George, loved mother of Benjamin and Ryan. Loved sister of Michael and Peter and sister-in-law to Paul, Julia, Di and Mary. Aunt to Matt and Amy, Kate, Rachel, Samantha, Daniel, Jordan, Eleanor, Samuel and Charlotte. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ Messages to 'the Hunt family' may be left in Julie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington. A Service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at St Teresa's Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Martinborough Public Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2020