On 21 August 2019, peacefully at Te Hopai Hospital, after a long illness, surrounded by family. Aged 57. Adored, generous and inspirational mother of Maddy and Alex Hesketh. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Catherine and the late Jim Halpin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Frann, Jo and Kevin Murphy, Sandy Halpin and Stephen and Lucy. Close friend of Jim Hesketh and family, Andrea Halpin and John Leswick. Treasured Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier, on Monday 26 August at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Western Hills Cemetery, Park Island. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, would be appreciated and may be left at the entrance to the church. Tributes for Julie and messages to the Halpin family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.

Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
