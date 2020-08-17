GOGGIN, Julie Edith:
Passed away Friday 14th August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Julie will be fondly remembered by friends and family in Auckland, Papamoa, Levin and the Hutt Valley. She was known for her laughter and great sense of humour. Beloved wife of Ian. Much loved mother of Penny and Paul. Loved Grandma of Taylor, Aerin, Devin and Calais. Everyone is welcome to follow the hearse to the cremation which is leaving the funeral home in Foxton at 1.15pm on Wednesday, 19th August 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2020